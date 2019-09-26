Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire clinch promotion to County Championship top tier

The Northamptonshire squad celebrate promotion to Division One of the County Championship

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire both clinched promotion to Division One of the Specsavers County Championship without even taking to the field on the final day at Bristol.

Their elevation was confirmed when news broke that play had been abandoned for the day in the match between Durham and fourth-placed Glamorgan at Chester-le-Street, denying the Welsh county the victory they needed if they were to retain any hope of overhauling either of their rivals.

County Championship Division Two TEAM P W L D PTS Lancashire 14 8 0 6 233 Northamptonshire 14 5 2 7 188 Gloucestershire 14 5 3 6 182 Glamorgan 14 4 3 7 167 Durham 14 5 5 4 157 Sussex 14 4 5 5 156 Derbyshire 14 4 6 4 145 Middlesex 14 3 5 6 133 Worcestershire 14 3 7 4 125 Leicestershire 14 1 6 7 107

Umpires Mike Burns and David Millns then took the decision to abandon play for the day at the Bristol County Ground after heavy overnight rain again left the outfield under water.

Northamptonshire claimed seven points from a drawn match to finish second behind Lancashire, one place ahead of Gloucestershire, who took six points.

Glamorgan's hopes of beating Gloucestershire to the final promotion spot ended in frustration as conditions that prevented play on Wednesday did not improve overnight, leaving the already drenched outfield increasingly sodden by 9am.

Umpires Peter Hartley and Neil Mallender made the early decision to call off the game, despite a bright forecast in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, Hassan Azad made an unbeaten 83 to finish as the top run-scorer in Division Two as the match between bottom-placed Leicestershire and Division Two champions Lancashire finished in a draw.

Hassan Azad finished as the leading run-scorer in Division Two, with 1189 at an average of 54.04

Damp areas on the outfield saw play begin an hour late, with Leicestershire resuming their second innings 40-1, with a lead of 25.

The Foxes immediately lost captain Paul Horton (30) without adding to his score, but Azad (83no) played the anchor role and Colin Ackermann (49) played some shots to hint at a possible declaration in search of just their second victory of the season.

But, Richard Gleeson (3-57) removed Ackerman and Mark Cosgrove (2) in quick succession to end of any likelihood of

a declaration and any late Lancashire run-chase, the game ending in a draw.

Leus Du Plooy hit a century as Derbyshire's clash with Middlesex at Lord's also ended in a draw.

Leus Du Plooy became the first Derbyshire batsman to score centuries home and away against Middlesex

Du Plooy struck his maiden Championship ton when the sides drew at Derby earlier in the season, and he became the first Derbyshire player to hit first-class tons home and away against Middlesex before bad weather brought the match to a close.

Du Plooy reached his hundred in what turned out to be the final over of the game, finishing on 100 not out as the visitors reached 304-7 in their first innings, replying to Middlesex's score of 260.

The other notable achievement of day four was a career-best return of 5-93 - and a maiden five-wicket haul - for Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber.

Sussex and Worcestershire were forced to settle for a draw from their final game of the season after washouts on the final two days at Hove.

The two teams took home a share of the spoils and seven points each, with Sussex 299-8 still in their first innings. It sees Worcestershire finish the season second-from-bottom in ninth, and Sussex sixth.