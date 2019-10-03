Player picks for The Hundred begin as team names are revealed

World Cup heroes Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes all hold red-ball contracts with England and will join a team in The Hundred on Thursday

The eight new men's teams in The Hundred will begin picking their players on Thursday. Here's a guide to what you need to know...

The line-ups will be determined by a two-step process that includes a Player Draft - which you can watch live on Sky Sports on Sunday October 20 - but first each team will select their first three players on Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect...

Thursday October 3 at 1pm - Opening picks and team names revealed

Each team will pick their first three players, including at least one England red-ball contracted player - the list made up of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

0:54 Ben Stokes says the men's player draft for The Hundred in October will generate added interest for the inaugural staging of the competition in summer 2020 Ben Stokes says the men's player draft for The Hundred in October will generate added interest for the inaugural staging of the competition in summer 2020

The remaining two players will then be allocated to their local team. Teams can also negotiate with and select two local 'icon' players from within their catchment area.

The official names for the teams competing in The Hundred will be revealed, covering the areas: Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, London (two teams), Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton

A draw will determine the order in which each team will pick their players. The team that is drawn to pick first will select first in the opening round, last in the second round and so on through the 14 rounds of The Draft. Each team will have a maximum of 100 seconds for each player selection.

Where a local icon player has been pre-selected, the team will skip that turn in The Draft, having already secured their player in that round. Teams will be able to select a maximum of three overseas players while there is no limit to the number of players from any county or country.

Following The Draft each team will have the opportunity for a final 'Wildcard' pick, to be chosen during next year's Vitality Blast. As a result, eight high-performing Blast players will also have the opportunity to join one of the teams.

Here are the key dates and what you need to know for the women's teams…

Each of the women's teams are being selected in a two-stage, open-market system which includes England players, international icons and home-grown stars.

Sunday September 1 - England players

Each team was obliged to sign two players from the current 22-strong England Women's central contract list.

England captain Heather Knight became the only player to score 1,000 runs in the Kia Super League's history this summer

Tuesday October 1 onwards - International players

Each team signs their remaining 13 players from across three different player pools: the remaining England Women's centrally contracted players, overseas players and domestic players.

Teams can sign a maximum of one further England women's centrally contracted player during stage two and can sign a maximum of three overseas players.

