Player picks for The Hundred begin as team names are revealed
Eight new teams. World-class players. 100 balls to make an impact. Cricket like never before
Last Updated: 02/10/19 11:35pm
The eight new men's teams in The Hundred will begin picking their players on Thursday. Here's a guide to what you need to know...
The line-ups will be determined by a two-step process that includes a Player Draft - which you can watch live on Sky Sports on Sunday October 20 - but first each team will select their first three players on Thursday.
Here's a breakdown of what to expect...
Thursday October 3 at 1pm - Opening picks and team names revealed
Each team will pick their first three players, including at least one England red-ball contracted player - the list made up of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
The remaining two players will then be allocated to their local team. Teams can also negotiate with and select two local 'icon' players from within their catchment area.
The official names for the teams competing in The Hundred will be revealed, covering the areas: Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, London (two teams), Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton
Sunday October 20 from 7pm - The Hundred Draft Live
A draw will determine the order in which each team will pick their players. The team that is drawn to pick first will select first in the opening round, last in the second round and so on through the 14 rounds of The Draft. Each team will have a maximum of 100 seconds for each player selection.
How to watch the Hundred Draft
Join us for the UK's first-ever cricket player draft on October 20 when Sky Sports broadcasts 'The Hundred Draft - Live'!
Where a local icon player has been pre-selected, the team will skip that turn in The Draft, having already secured their player in that round. Teams will be able to select a maximum of three overseas players while there is no limit to the number of players from any county or country.
Following The Draft each team will have the opportunity for a final 'Wildcard' pick, to be chosen during next year's Vitality Blast. As a result, eight high-performing Blast players will also have the opportunity to join one of the teams.
Here are the key dates and what you need to know for the women's teams…
Each of the women's teams are being selected in a two-stage, open-market system which includes England players, international icons and home-grown stars.
Sunday September 1 - England players
Each team was obliged to sign two players from the current 22-strong England Women's central contract list.
Tuesday October 1 onwards - International players
Each team signs their remaining 13 players from across three different player pools: the remaining England Women's centrally contracted players, overseas players and domestic players.
Teams can sign a maximum of one further England women's centrally contracted player during stage two and can sign a maximum of three overseas players.
All you have to do is tune in to 'The Hundred Draft - Live', which will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 1900-2130 on Sunday October 20. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.