CPL Final: All you need to know as Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Barbados Tridents

3:47 Ahead of Saturday night's CPL final between Guyana and Barbados, check out the best catches from the 2019 season so far. Ahead of Saturday night's CPL final between Guyana and Barbados, check out the best catches from the 2019 season so far.

The 2019 Caribbean Premier League will be won by either Guyana Amazon Warriors or Barbados Tridents, who meet in Saturday night's final live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Guyana are looking for their first title after finishing as runners-up on four previous occasions, while the Tridents will be eyeing their second crown having beaten Guyana in the 2014 showpiece.

All the build-up gets under way at 9.30pm, with the first ball set to be sent down at 10pm. Here is all you need to know ahead of the game…

Live Caribbean Premier League Live on

Who are the form team?

That would be Guyana, who have won all 11 of their matches in this year's tournament. Shoaib Malik's men went 10 from 10 in the group stage after beating each of their rivals twice before then seeing off Tridents for a third time in the first play-off qualifier to reach their fifth final.

Finals aren't their thing though, right?

Right! The Amazon Warriors have lost all four of their CPL finals to this point, going down to Jamaica Tallawahs in the inaugural edition in 2013 before falling short against Tridents in 2014, Tallawahs again in 2016 and then Knight Riders a year ago.

So why will this time be any different?

An 11-match winning streak has left Guyana on the crest of a wave, while they have three batsmen among the top seven run-scorers, with Malik having managed 313 and Chandrapaul Hemraj 298 and Brandon King leading the way with 453, having pummelled 132 of them from just 72 balls against Tridents last time out.

5:34 Brandon King smashed a CPL record score of 132 not out, off 72 balls, to see Guyana Amazon Warriors past Barbados Tridents in the first play-off qualifier Brandon King smashed a CPL record score of 132 not out, off 72 balls, to see Guyana Amazon Warriors past Barbados Tridents in the first play-off qualifier

Blimey, that's some going!

Yep, 11 sixes and 10 fours from the top of the order as the 24-year-old blazed the highest score ever seen in the CPL. The Jamaican cracked four boundaries in a row off Jason Holder early in his knock and three in a row off Shakib Al Hasan towards the end of it. King's maiden T20 ton followed three fifties earlier in the competition, including 51 against Tridents.

How can Barbados stop King?

They may have learnt where not to bowl to him after his previous two blitzkriegs, while in Holder and American leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr the Tridents possess two of the top three wicket-takers. Walsh Jr (21) and Holder (15) sandwiching veteran Guyana tweaker Imran Tahir (16).

Who else shall we keep an eye on?

Guyana's Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer like to give it a wallop, though have been pretty quiet so far with just three fifties between them. Perhaps the grand stage will inspire them? Seamer Romario Shepherd has also claimed 12 wickets this season, with eight coming across the three games against Tridents, including a four-wicket haul. Australian spinner Chris Green has chipped in with 13 scalps.

Romario Shepherd (R) has enjoyed playing against Barbados this season

Barbados' most prolific batsman has been Johnson Charles (376) followed by JP Duminy (291), who suffered a hamstring complaint in Thursday's win over Trinbago Knight Riders that took Tridents into their first final since 2015.

Any English interest?

On the Barbados side, yes. Alex Hales has failed to pass fifty in 11 innings but has threatened a big score on occasion, while fellow Nottinghamshire man Harry Gurney has claimed 11 wickets with his left-arm seam bowling.

Will Alex Hales fire for Barbados Tridents in the CPL final?

Will Barbados deny in-form Guyana a maiden CPL crown? Find out live from 9.30pm on Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404).