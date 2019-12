County ins and outs - all the signings for the 2020 season

Peter Trego has signed a two-year deal with Nottignhamshire after leaving Somerset

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2020 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Michael Cohen (EU passport)

Outs: Hamidullah Qadri (Kent), James Taylor (Surrey), Alfie Gleadall (released)

Overseas players: Sean Abbott (Australia - first half of season), Ben McDermott (Australia - Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast)

DURHAM

Ins: Paul Coughlin (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Ryan Pringle, George Harding (released), Will Smith (retired)

Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)

ESSEX

Ins: None

Outs: Ravi Bopara (Sussex), Matt Coles (released)

Overseas players: Peter Siddle (Australia)

Ravi Bopara has joined Sussex after 18 years with Essex

GLAMORGAN

Ins: None

Outs: Jeremy Lawlor, Kazi Szymanski (released)

Overseas players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Josh Shaw (Yorkshire), George Scott (Middlesex)

Outs: Michael Klinger, Will Tavare, Chris Liddle (all retired)

Overseas players: Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast and final six County Championship matches)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Gareth Berg (Northamptonshire)

Overseas players: Nathan Lyon (Australia - County Championship), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will play for Hampshire in 2020

KENT

Ins: Hamidullah Qadri (Derbyshire), Jack Leaning (Yorkshire), Tim Groenewald (Somerset)

Outs: Mitchell Claydon (Sussex), Adam Riley (retired)

Overseas players: Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast)

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Luke Wood (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire)

Overseas players: BJ Watling (New Zealand - April-July), James Faulkner (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Luke Wood has joined Lancashire from Nottinghamshire

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: George Rhodes (Worcestershire)

Outs: Neil Dexter, Ateeq Javid, Aadil Ali (released)

Overseas players: TBA

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Miguel Cummins (West Indies - Kolpak)

Outs: Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), George Scott (Gloucestershire), Paul Stirling, Tom Barber, Ollie Rayner (released)

Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast)

Paul Stirling has left Middlesex in order to carry on playing for Ireland

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: Gareth Berg (Hampshire)

Outs: None

Overseas players: Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Haseeb Hameed (Lancashire), Peter Trego (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Luke Wood (Lancashire), Paul Coughlin (Durham), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Nick Kimber (Surrey)

Overseas players: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan - April-July), Dan Christian (Australia - Vitality Blast)

SOMERSET

Ins: None

Outs: Peter Trego (Nottinghamshire), Tim Groenewald (Kent), Marcus Trescothick (retired), Tim Rouse, Paul van Meekeren (released)

Overseas players: TBA

SURREY

Ins: Hashim Amla (South Africa - Kolpak), Reece Topley (Sussex), Nick Kimber (Nottinghamshire), James Taylor (Derbyshire), Daniel Moriarty, Nico Reifer

Outs: Arun Harinath, Freddie van den Bergh (released)

Overseas players: Michael Neser (Australia - first half of County Championship season), D'Arcy Short (Australia - Vitality Blast), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)

SUSSEX

Sussex have signed Australia's Travis Head for the 2020 season

Ins: Ravi Bopara (Essex), Mitchell Claydon (Kent)

Outs: Reece Topley (Surrey), Michael Burgess (Warwickshire), Abi Sakande (released)

Overseas players: Travis Head (Australia), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast)

WARWICKSHIRE

Ins: Michael Burgess (Sussex)

Outs: Alex Mellor, George Panayi (released)

Overseas players: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Chris Green (Australia - Vitality Blast)

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Jake Libby (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: George Rhodes (Leicestershire)

Overseas players: Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand), Ashton Turner (Australia - Vitality Blast)

YORKSHIRE

Ins: Dawid Malan (Middlesex)

Outs: Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire), Jack Leaning (Kent), Karl Carver, Matthew Taylor, Bilal Anjam (released)

Overseas players: Nicholas Pooran (West Indies - Vitality Blast)