Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood reflect on England tour selections

Matt Parkinson has told Sky Sports News about the bizarre way he received the news of his England call-up for the tour of New Zealand.

The 22-year-old Lancashire legspinner has yet to be capped at international level, but has been selected for the five-match T20I series and two-match Test tour that begins on October 31.

Parkinson finished as the third-leading wicket-taker in the 2019 Vitality Blast, taking 21 wickets in 12 matches at a 14.61 average, while he also impressed in his four first-class outings over the summer, with 20 strikes at 19.05 a pop.

Matt Parkinson was the third-leading wicket-taker in the 2019 Vitality Blast with 21 wickets

It was in one of those County Championship appearances when Parkinson was notified of the call.

"I was playing against Leicestershire, bowling to my brother [Callum] at the time actually," said Parkinson.

"Saqib [Mahmood] then shouted out from the balcony that I'd been selected.

"After I bowled my over, I went down to fine leg and it all started to sink in. I just felt so proud.

"A weird way to find out but I was obviously pleased as well."

Lancashire team-mate Mahmood also earned his first England call-up, the 22-year-old fast bowler also picked for both Test and T20 squads.

"It was a weird one, because I already knew I was being selected," added Mahmood. "When I was having a look at the squads on the tele, the first name I saw was Parky's, not even mine.

"So I literally just shouted out to him. I didn't even think about the game going on.

"He's had a great few years for Lancashire. And it's a nice feeling to be able to be picked alongside him. We've played together since we were 14."

Mahmood also told Sky Sports News he's looking forward to working with newly-appointed England head coach Chris Silverwood again, in spite of a painful encounter on an under-19 tour.

"I've worked with him [Chris Silverwood] in the past," Mahmood said. "He was a bowling coach on one under-19s tour.

"I was batting in the nets and he thought 'I'm going to bowl here' and he put me flat on my back within three balls. That sums him up.

"I really enjoyed working with him and looking forward to doing so again."

