The Hundred: Kumar Sangakkara says format could be 'wonderful' for world cricket

Kumar Sangakkara believes The Hundred could be "wonderful" for world cricket and thinks the format will attract new, younger fans to the game.

The 100-ball competition will begin next summer, with Sunday's draft - live on Sky Sports from 7pm - deciding which sides a host of international and domestic stars will be representing.

England's Test players have already been allocated sides, with Ben Stokes selected by Northern Superchargers, Jos Buttler playing for Manchester Originals and Jofra Archer in the Southern Braves squad.

"I think it is going to be wonderful for English cricket and if the format is done well for world cricket as well," said former Sri Lanka and Surrey batsman Sangakkara, who has recently taken office as the first non-British President of the MCC.

"Especially in the context of spreading the game beyond the traditional cricket-playing countries.

"It's a format with a point of difference, it's not mimicking another T20 tournament around the world, nor is it taking away from the domestic T20 tournament here in England.

"It is adding something exciting that will connect with younger fans and attract new eyes to cricket, more bums on seats.

"England have won the World Cup, The Ashes was incredible - I think the Hundred will be just as exciting. I am really looking forward to it."

Sangakkara's fellow Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga - the only bowler to take over 100 wickets in Twenty20 international cricket - is one of six players involved in Sunday's draft with the highest reserve price of £125k, alongside Chris Gayle, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Malinga, therefore, must be picked in the first of the seven rounds or he will miss out on a place in the tournament - but Sangakkara says the seamer's death-bowling skills makes him "worth every penny".

"He has been incredible for Sri Lanka and in franchise cricket around the world," added Sangakkara. "Even in the World Cup he was head and shoulders above many bowlers that played in it.

"His death bowling, his tactical bowling, in the shorter versions, especially T20 has been incredible, so he is going to be an exciting pick for anyone who gets him. He is worth every penny."

