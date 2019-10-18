The Hundred Draft: Kane Williamson will be in demand, says Simon Katich

Kane Williamson has struck nine T20 international half-centuries for New Zealand

Kane Williamson's captaincy attributes mean he will be in high demand during The Hundred Draft, says Manchester Originals head coach Simon Katich.

New Zealand skipper Williamson has a strike-rate of 122 in Twenty20 international cricket - a format that is seen as his weakest - substantially below that of West Indies' Chris Gayle (143) and Australia's David Warner (140).

While Gayle and Warner will carry a reserve price of £125k in Sunday's draft, along with Australia skipper Steve Smith (strike-rate 122), Williamson has positioned himself in the 100k bracket which means he'll be available for two, rather than one round of picks.

Katich told Sky Sports News that "without doubt" there is room for a batsman of Williamson's temperament in the 100-ball competition, which gets underway in July 2020.

"These guys add more than their batting - Kane Williamson and Steve Smith in particular," said the former Australian batsman.

"They are fantastic leaders and obviously have an effect on the rest of the group and tactically they are very good as well.

"Williamson nearly led New Zealand to their first World Cup so, from that point of view, he will be in demand I would have thought.

"Gayle is a tough one because his form in the last couple of years has been outstanding, particularly in the IPL and some of the other franchise tournaments he's played in.

0:39 Manchester Originals head coach Simon Katich says it will be a difficult decision on whether to select Chris Gayle in The Hundred draft. Manchester Originals head coach Simon Katich says it will be a difficult decision on whether to select Chris Gayle in The Hundred draft.

"But everyone has to weigh it up and see what suits the balance of their team the best and whether he's got a role to play.

"He's up there with AB de Villiers as probably the greatest ever T20 batsman, so it will be interesting to see whether teams want him or not."

Gayle wasn't picked when the ECB hosted a mock draft at Lord's earlier this week, where members of the media road-tested the laptops and technology to be used for the real thing at Sky Studios on Sunday.

Sky Sports, representing Welsh Fire, made Williamson their second pick to complement a batting order already boasting explosive hitters Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton and Colin Ingram.

Katich acknowledged that finding the right balance across the squad will be one of the main challenges come Sunday's draft.

2:16 Find out which of the world’s best cricketers were chosen when Rob Key, Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway made their picks in a mock staging of The Hundred Draft. Find out which of the world’s best cricketers were chosen when Rob Key, Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway made their picks in a mock staging of The Hundred Draft.

"If you are paying top dollar you expect those guys to be game-changers because they are very few and far between but they also play roles where they are going to have a big chance to influence the game," he said.

"In a draft like this there are going to be some interesting strategies because with three overseas picks there is the opportunity to contract them at any phase of the draft, so it doesn't necessarily have to be at the top.

"It will be interesting to see how the game and the format evolves because an innings with 20 balls less than T20 can have a different effect on the batsman's mindset and how they have to go about structuring their innings.

"Bowlers will be under pressure too earlier in their spells because there are fewer balls to get on with it."

How The Hundred works Begins summer 2020. Eight teams across seven cities

Each side bats for up to 100 balls

Bowling changes ends after every 10 balls

Bowlers will deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls but no more than 20 per match

Each fielding side gets a strategic timeout of up to 150 seconds

A 25-ball powerplay will start each side's innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the initial 30-yard circle

