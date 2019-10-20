The Hundred Draft: Watch a free live stream of the event here!

Follow a live stream of the inaugural draft for The Hundred and find out which 96 players are selected.

The Hundred is cricket like you've never seen it before!

The new competition will begin in England in the summer of 2020 and comprise of eight teams competing against each other across seven cities, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The Hundred sides have already been allocated England-contracted players and local icons

The teams are: Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge), Southern Brave (The Ageas Bowl), Northern Superchargers (Emerald Headingley), Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens), Oval Invincibles (The Kia Oval), Manchester Originals (Emirates Old Trafford), London Spirit (Lord's), Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston).

Following tonight's draft, the eight teams will have squads of 15, while they will each add a 'wildcard' 16th player at the end of next year's Vitality Blast.

You can also watch The Hundred Draft live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One