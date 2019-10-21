Bangladesh players go on strike to leave tour of India in jeopardy

Bangladesh players are going on strike until the BCB meets their demands

Bangladesh's cricketers have gone on strike until a host of demands are met by their cricket board, placing next month's Test and T20 international tour of neighbouring India in doubt.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan told a press conference in Dhaka that first-class and international cricket would be suspended until there was a resolution, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board since calling an emergency directors meeting for Tuesday

Bangladesh are due to face India in three Twenty20 internationals from November 3, before the sides compete in two Tests from November 14.

"From the National Cricket League to first-class (cricket), national team preparations, internationals... everything is included," Shakib said.

"Apart from the U19s and the other age-group teams, all first-class and national teams are included. When the demands are met, normal service will resume.

"All of us want cricket to improve. Some of us will play for another 10 years, some for four to five years. We want to create a good environment for the players who will come after us so Bangladesh cricket can move forward."

A reported list of 11 demands is said to include better pay and facilities as well as a reversal of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision to move away from the Bangladesh Premier League's franchise model.

Shakib also said the Bangladesh women's team are welcome to join the boycott if they choose.

"We haven't been able to include the women cricketers here, because it was done in a rush," added the all-rounder. "If they have any demands, they are most welcome to join us.

"I'm sure they have grievances, too. If they come to us and join us, we will be able to put forward their demands."