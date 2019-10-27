Ireland on brink of reaching T20 World Cup in 2020; Papua New Guinea qualify

Gary Wilson's Ireland are all but qualified for the T20 World Cup

Ireland are on the brink of joining Papua New Guinea as direct qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in 2020, but Scotland will need to come through the play-offs in order to reach next year's tournament.

Ireland are currently top of Group B after Oman slipped up against Jersey in their final group game to finish behind Gary Wilson's side on net-run rate.

Only an astronomical win for Canada or UAE over the other in Sunday night's last group match will knock Ireland out of first place.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, have reached their maiden global tournament by topping Group A, having recovered from 19-6 to beat Kenya by 45 runs and then watched Netherlands unable to score 131 in 12.3 overs or less against Scotland to overhaul them on net run-rate.

Scotland did lose to Netherlands, however, to end up fourth in Group A and now face a must-win fifth-place play-off semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, in which a defeat will end their hopes of making the T20 World Cup.

Netherlands reached their aforementioned target of 131 in 17 overs to beat Scotland by four wickets, thanks principally to Essex's County Championship-winning captain Ryan ten Doeschate (51no off 35).

Ryan ten Doeschate's half-century saw Netherlands defeat Scotland

Scotland had laboured to 130-8 with only Matt Cross (52 off 44) starring with the bat as Pieter Seelar (2-12) led a disciplined bowling display from Netherlands.

The Dutch then had an outside chance of reaching their target in 12.3 overs as Ten Doeschate got going, only for Mark Watt's twin strike in the 11th over to end that bid.

Papua New Guinea vs Kenya

Papua New Guinea made a dreadful start against Kenya after losing six wickets inside four overs - Emmanuel Bundi bagging four of them.

However, Norman Vanua (54) lifted his side to 118 all out before then taking two wickets as Kenya were rolled for 73 in 18.4 overs - Assad Vala (3-7) and Nosaina Pokana (3-21) sharing six scalps.

Oman vs Jersey

Oman were favourites to win Group B but failed to trump Jersey's 141-7 as they lost by 14 runs.

Jersey spinner Dominic Blampied took three wickets in the second over of the chase as Oman slumped to 6-3 and despite captain Zeeshan Maqsood scoring 56, the Asian side fell short on 127-9.