Shakib Al Hasan should have been banned for longer, says Michael Vaughan

Shakib Al Hasan's ban should have been longer, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Shakib Al Hasan's ban for failing to report corrupt approaches is not severe enough.

Bangladesh captain Shakib was handed a two-year ban, one year of which is suspended, by the ICC and will be free to return from October 29, 2020.

Writing on Twitter, Vaughan said he had "no sympathy whatsoever" for the 32-year-old and his punishment should have been harsher.

He said: "In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can and can't do and what they have to report straight away. Two years isn't enough, should have been longer."

Shakib can return to cricket on October 29 next year

The three charges levelled at Shakib are as follows:

- Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

- Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

- Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

Former Pakistan star Ramiz Raja tweeted: "Shakib Al Hasan's ban has a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen.

"If you disregard the game and try to become bigger than the game by sidetracking the laid rules and protocols then be ready for a fantastic fall! Sad."