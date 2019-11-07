England role of interest to New Zealand coach Shane Bond

Shane Bond worked with the England bowlers during the 2017/18 Ashes series

Shane Bond has expressed an interest in becoming England fast bowling coach, even though he is temporarily holding the corresponding position with his native New Zealand.

The former paceman oversaw New Zealand's bowlers for two and a half years until the 2015 World Cup - and is taking the reins again for the last two T20Is against England, as Shane Jurgensen has a short break.

Bond was lukewarm about returning to the role in a full-time capacity but was more receptive about the England job, currently vacant following Chris Silverwood's promotion to head coach - although Darren Gough will work with the pace bowling group as a consultant before the Test series against the Black Caps, which starts later this month.

New Zealand vs England Live on

Bond was a bowling consultant for England's first two Tests of the 2017/18 Ashes and says he retains a good relationship with the players.

Asked whether he would be keen to take charge of England's fast bowlers, the 44-year-old said: "Yes, definitely.

"I think you look at everything that's put in front of you, wherever the opportunities come up.

"There was a massive clearing of the decks after the World Cup and coaches moved not only in the franchise world but in the international world as well.

Darren Gough will work with the England bowlers in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand

"Whatever you're doing as a coach, you want something that's going to excite you, hopefully make you better, present a different opportunity.

"I think you look at everything that comes across your door.

"I know all the English guys, I caught up with them in Christchurch when they came down for their pre-season tournament.

"I really enjoyed being with the team and liked the guys."