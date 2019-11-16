Joe Denly thought tour of New Zealand was over after ankle injury

England batsman Joe Denly has admitted he feared his tour of New Zealand was over after injuring his ankle ahead of the T20 internationals against the Black Caps.

Denly missed the five-match series in the shortest format, which England won 3-2, with ligament damage but returned to the side for the second Test-match warm-up and scored 68 against New Zealand A.

The Kent batsman, 33, now seems certain to start at No 3 against the Black Caps in the first Test in Mount Maunganui next week, with skipper Joe Root dropping down to No 4.

"I was very disappointed when [I got injured] just before the T20 series," said the right-hander, who has scored four fifties in eight Tests for England since debuting against West Indies in January.

"When I first did it I was probably thinking my tour was over. It was pretty nasty, a tough one to take, and it always touch and go to get ready for this game [against New Zealand A].

It's an amazing bit of kit. If it hadn't been for that, I wouldn't have been playing. It's taken down the swelling a lot. Joe Denly on recovering with the aid of an ice machine

"I think I was pretty lucky not to do serious damage and that we have the best treatment here with the England doctors and physios.

"It's settled down nicely. There's no discomfort. The running between the wickets and playing all the shots feels fine. It's just a case of monitoring it and making sure it doesn't swell up.

"One thing [time out injured] does do is make you hungry to get out there and play so thankfully I was able to do that and spend time in the middle.

Certain individuals played some incredible cricket [against New Zealand] and it was tough to watch but it’s a great position for England to be in. There is still quite a bit of cricket before that T20 World Cup so hopefully I get another chance. Denly on his chances of making England's T20 World Cup squad

"I haven't spent much time outside the hotel room these last few weeks. It's been a challenge. But it has to be done. You have to put in the hours."

Denly is targeting a first Test ton against New Zealand having fallen six runs short in the final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval in September.

"It was disappointing not to get three figures, but I was dropped on nought and I could have had an lbw shout against me as well," said Denly, who played in all five Ashes Tests this summer.

"Playing in the Ashes, being exposed to those bowlers, I've come out of it a more confident player, and I certainly feel a lot more comfortable within this batting line-up now.

"It would be nice to get that first Test hundred on this trip. I'm feeling pretty good out in the middle."

