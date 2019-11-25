England's James Anderson and Mark Wood to join training camp as they battle back from injury

Neither James Anderson or Mark Wood were fit enough to travel on England's tour of New Zealand

James Anderson and Mark Wood will continue their rehabilitation from injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in South Africa at the start of December.

The camp in Potchefstroom is one of two run by the ECB before Christmas as part of a fresh approach to supporting England and Lions level players.

Anderson and Wood will be joined by fellow seamers Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson on the camp between 1-14 December, and will benefit from the expertise of Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple and Durham's Neil Killeen.

With England's short-term needs in mind, Anderson and Wood have worked with ECB practitioners on an intensive rehab process since the summer with the aim of being available for selection for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Jonny Bairstow will also be in Potchefstroom, supported by coach Jonathan Trott, with the aim of returning to England's Test squad, while Carl Hopkinson will provide fielding coaching to the group.

Jonny Bairstow was dropped for England's tour of New Zealand after a run of low scores during the Ashes summer

Stone, Overton and Robinson are attending as part of the Lions' Individualised Programmes - a new approach that provides bespoke programmes for a targeted group of players, allowing them to focus on specific areas of improvement, as agreed with their counties and the players themselves.

As part of the Individualised Programmes, eight more players will attend a camp in Mumbai to work with specialist spin bowling and batting coaches between 26 November-17 December.

3:40 Highlights from day five of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Highlights from day five of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain will work with Surrey assistant head coach Vikram Solanki, while spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi will hone their skills with Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson.

Former Sri Lanka international spinner Rangana Herath will also be working with the young spinners for part of the camp, while Somerset's Paul Tweddle will work on fielding skills and Bruce French will work with Bracey on his wicketkeeping.

In addition to these camps, the Individualised Programmes will see prospective England white ball players encouraged to play periods of franchise cricket, such as Liam Livingstone in the T20 tournaments in South Africa and Australia.

Others will play grade cricket in Australia, such as Warwickshire's Henry Brookes who will turn out for Bayswater Morley in Western Australia, whilst also benefitting from specialist conditioning and medical support arranged locally by the ECB.

Mo Bobat took over as Performance Director for England Men’s Cricket and is involved in all selection meetings

ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said: "The Individualised Programmes are a great opportunity for some of our best young cricketers to focus on specific areas of their game in unfamiliar and challenging conditions around the world.

"It's a great example of how a strong and joined up pathway and county system can support Ed Smith's succession planning whilst delivering better prepared players to Chris Silverwood and England.

"While these two camps have overall themes of pace and spin, each player in attendance will have a uniquely tailored training programme.

"Some of the players involved are in England's immediate plans, while others will be working on areas that will benefit the national team's medium- and long-term needs.

"We're fortunate to be working with a number of high-quality coaches and support staff to help deliver this fresh approach to our programming, which is testament to the strong links we have with the counties."