England have nothing to lose by picking Zak Crawley for second Test if Jos Buttler injured

3:50 Zak Crawley scored 820 runs at 34.16 apiece for Kent in the County Championship this summer Zak Crawley scored 820 runs at 34.16 apiece for Kent in the County Championship this summer

Michael Atherton says England have "nothing to lose" by picking Zak Crawley for his debut if Jos Buttler is ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand through injury.

Buttler is a doubt for the match at Seddon Park, which England must win to level the series after losing at Mount Maunganui, after picking up a back injury in the gym.

While Sky Sports Cricket pundit Atherton suspects England might opt to bring in experienced all-rounder Chris Woakes should Buttler fail a fitness test ahead of the game, the former England captain says he wouldn't be against giving Crawley a go.

"England have got two options," reflected Atherton. "They could do a straight batsman in - and the only spare batsman in the squad is Zak Crawley. That would be his debut.

"He's a 21-year-old opener from Kent; so that would mean him batting out of position at probably either five or six. Somewhere down there.

New Zealand vs England Live on

"Or they could bring in an extra all-rounder - somebody like Chris Woakes. It's all a bit conditions dependant; it all depends what the pitch is like.

"I think they were already considering Woakes anyway, possibly even for a spinner, because they feel that finger spin is a bit ineffective on the flat pitches here.

"They are looking to stiffen that bowling attack; they went for over 600 in the first Test and Archer went through 42 overs, so a heavy, heavy workload on him.

"Woakes would supply experience. He's a bowler who can bowl long spells; he's got great stamina.

"If there is more in the pitch at Seddon Park, more swing and more seam, then he clearly offers you that as well. I suspect that's the way they'll go.

"I'd quite like to see Crawley myself. I'd be in favour of giving the likes of [Matt] Parkinson, [Saqib] Mahmood and Crawley a go in this game because it's a two-Test series and there are now World Championship points at stake.

"We've got a four-Test series coming up in South Africa, so why not - what have you got to lose by looking at these players?"

0:47 England's new era under Chris Silverwood ended in defeat at Mount Maunganui. Will they level the series in the second Test? England's new era under Chris Silverwood ended in defeat at Mount Maunganui. Will they level the series in the second Test?

Buttler had only just regained the gloves from Jonny Bairstow for the series opener at Mount Maunganui, where he scored 43 runs in the first innings but managed a 22-ball duck in the second.

Atherton said his potential absence from the second Test - and the nature of his injury - raises questions about his ability to keep wicket for England for the long term.

"It's not ideal because he's one game into his new role as England's specialist wicketkeeper so if he doesn't play and Ollie Pope has to take the gloves, it will be the third different wicketkeeper in three Tests.

"Bairstow went home - he was here for a while and played in the T20s and stayed on for a short while to cover for Joe Denly but has gone back now - so it's Ollie Pope who'll have to do it.

"He's only done it five times in 30-odd first-class games and I don't think he's done it since February in a first-class match. I've been watching him all tour and he's been doing plenty with Bruce French, who is the specialist wicketkeeping coach here.

"But clearly it's not an ideal solution for England. The problem for Buttler is that if it's just a little back spasm, these things - as I know to my cost - come and go suddenly and a wicketkeeper is always up and down. He was in the field for over 200 overs in Mount Maunganui and if the pitch is flat here he might have another long stint again."

Watch day one of the second Test between New Zealand and England from 9.30pm, Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.