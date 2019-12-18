Marylebone Cricket Club to tour Pakistan in 2020

Kumar Sangakarra, who will lead the touring squad in Pakistan, is an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will send a touring squad to Pakistan in 2020, following the return of Test cricket to the country.

MCC president Kumar Sangakarra will captain the team in Lahore next February, playing a number of matches in the city.

The idea of a tour to Pakistan has been a long-stated ambition of the MCC World Cricket committee, with its members having expressed an interest in helping Pakistan during the country's exile from hosting international cricket.

Since an attack on the touring Sri Lanka team's bus in Lahore in 2009, Pakistan's home Test matches have been played on neutral territory, until a two-Test series between the sides - part of the World Test Championship - began last week.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan, and the PCB has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape since the tragic events of 2009," Sangakkara said.

"I am excited to be captaining MCC on the tour to Pakistan. With international cricket having returned for the first time in a decade, it is wonderful the club is doing its part to strengthen cricket in Pakistan and I look forward to being part of the trip."

The MCC World Cricket committee re-asserted its support in seeing touring sides return to Pakistan, with security analysis as a precondition, following discussion with Wasim Khan, the chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in August.

Guy Lavender, MCC chief executive & secretary said: "The people of Pakistan have been starved of seeing their team play at home for a decade and it is wonderful to see that Test cricket has recently returned to the country.

"As a club, one of MCC's priorities is to maintain its global relevance on the game by supporting countries in their provision for cricket, and we are united with the global game in wanting to see international teams returning to play in Pakistan.

"Of course the predominant focus has been assessing the relative safety and security considerations, and we are working closely with the PCB to manage a robust security plan to ensure the tour can take place."

MCC head coach Ajmal Shahzad, who played for England in all formats of the game, will lead the touring group.