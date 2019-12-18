England's Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Jason Roy sign new deals with Surrey

England internationals Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Jason Roy have signed new contracts with Surrey.

Sam Curran has signed a new deal until the end of the 2021 season while both Tom Curran and Roy have committed to staying at the Oval until the end of the domestic campaign in 2022.

Products of the Surrey academy, the trio have all won England caps on the back of impressive performances for their county.

Roy made his Surrey debut in 2008 and has scored 10,031 runs in 265 appearances for the club.

Roy has also represented England in 84 one-day internationals, 32 T20 internationals and five Tests. He has become one of the most feared opening batsmen in ODIs and helped England to win the World Cup in the summer.

Paceman Tom Curran, 24, has taken 309 wickets for Surrey and played for England 34 times across all formats.

Sam Curran, 21, Tom's younger brother, has claimed 205 wickets and scored 2,676 runs in his 123 Surrey appearances and is a part of the England squad for the upcoming series in South Africa.