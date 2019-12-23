Jofra Archer in contention for Boxing Day vs South Africa, says Chris Silverwood

Jofra Archer could face South Africa on Thursday after recovering from illness

Jofra Archer is in contention to face South Africa in the first Test against South Africa after recovering from illness, according to England head coach Chris Silverwood.

The 24-year-old, fellow paceman Stuart Broad and spinner Jack Leach all missed the two drawn warm-up matches through illness.

However, the trio trained on Monday with Broad and Archer both bowling five overs ahead of the first Test starting in Centurion on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"We saw how he was running in and bowling fast in those nets," said Silverwood on Archer's fitness.

"He bowled a few overs with me the day before and he just backed it up again, so if we can see a few more sessions like that then he'd throw his hat in the ring.

"Maybe there's a little bit more caution around it, if I'm brutally honest, but more than anything it's for his well-being as well.

"If he's going out on the pitch we need to make sure he's 100 per cent, but equally he's played a lot of cricket as well - albeit maybe not at Test level.

"I don't think (it's a gamble) as long as from a medical point of view they feel good."

England called up Craig Overton and Dom Bess as cover, while all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson could make his return after injuring his calf on the first day of the first Ashes Test in the summer.

Silverwood has revealed that a seam-heavy side is under serious consideration.

James Anderson has played a part in both practice matches and could feature in the first test

"You look at wickets taken by seam, wickets taken by spin and the averages that go along with them - it suggests that seam is the way forward," said Silverwood.

"That's the thing that has most effect on the game here, so we're seriously looking at that."