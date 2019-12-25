Ben Stokes trains with England as father moves into 'stable condition'

Ben Stokes trained with England on Christmas Day

Ben Stokes trained with England on Christmas Day with his father, Ged, having moved into a "stable condition" in hospital.

Ged was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday in a "critical condition" but has improved and is now stable, even though he remains in intensive care.

Ben missed England training on Christmas Eve in order to be by his father's bedside but could now play in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at Centurion.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: "He [Ged] remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition.

"England will train at SuperSport Park today and Ben is expected to play a full part in the practice ahead of the first Test, starting on Boxing Day."

"The Stokes family wishes to thank everyone for their support and in particular the medical practitioners in South Africa for their care of Ged.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board continues to request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time."

Speaking on Christmas Eve, England captain Joe Root said: "It puts things in perspective.

"We're here to play good, hard cricket but it's important as a squad that we want Ben and his family to have all the support they can get.

"I want to stress the importance of respecting his privacy. What's most important is we support him and his family. It's crucial that comes first."

Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach are all due to miss Christmas Day training with the illness bug that has swept through the camp.

Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, like Leach, sat out England's two warm-up games but now appear to have shaken off the virus ahead of the first Test against the Proteas.

Speaking on England's troublesome build-up and potential team, Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton said: "It has been disruptive - through no fault of their own.

"Sometimes we are critical about England's lack of preparation with the itinerary but this time it is events out of their control.

"Pope is a little bit more precautionary than Woakes and Leach and because they are bowlers I would say it is less likely that they will play - England have cover in the bowling department anyway.

"I think England will be tempted to [play five seam bowlers]. I don't especially like it, I must say, but it is a little bit needs must, a bit short term.

"There is some logic behind it when you consider the statistics and results here at Centurion, which have been powered by the seamers."

Watch the first Test between South Africa and England, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, live from 7am on Boxing Day on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.