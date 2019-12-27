England lose two early wickets after dismissing South Africa for 284

Vernon Philander celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns

England stuttered to 60-2 by lunch on day two of the first Test against South Africa as they struggled to contend with the Proteas' new-ball bowlers.

Vernon Philander - the last man out as England dismissed the hosts for 284 early in the morning's play - and Kagiso Rabada prised out openers Rory Burns (9) and Dom Sibley (4) before Joe Root (23 off 40 balls) and Joe Denly (17 off 61) battled through to the break at SuperSport Park in Centurion, in a Test you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Burns was given out caught behind off Rabada from the first ball of the innings but successfully reviewed with UltraEdge showing the noise was bat hitting pad.

The left-hander fell shortly after, though, as a peach of a delivery from Philander brushed his thumb on the way through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who had top-scored in South Africa's innings with 95.

Sibley was then caught behind off Rabada - the Warwickshire man initially stood his ground after being given not out but then started to walk before the result of South Africa's view was heard.

The batsman was called back by partner Denly - only for umpire Paul Reiffel to send Sibley on his way.

Denly would have fallen for nought had Rassie van der Dussen hung on low at slip but the fielder was distracted by De Kock leaping across him after Rabada - who also smashed Root on the helmet - induced the edge.

