Vernon Philander set to sign for Somerset after South Africa vs England Test series

Vernon Philander is currently in action for the Proteas against England

South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has agreed terms with Somerset ahead of the 2020 County Championship season.

Philander is currently in action for the Proteas against England and will officially register as a Somerset player at the conclusion of the current Test series, when he is set to retire from international cricket.

Philander, who took four wickets as South Africa dismissed England for 181 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, would be able to feature across all formats for the 2019 County Championship runners-up.

"Somerset County Cricket Club are today able to officially confirm that we have agreed personal terms with Vernon Philander for him to become a Somerset player in 2020," the county announced in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"The club will now be working through all of the necessary processes with the ECB in order to be able to register him as a Kolpak player once the current South Africa versus England Test series has been completed.

"It has been widely reported over the last few days that the South African would be joining the county, but the official paperwork required to complete the deal is being finalised with the ECB, with the club working towards the full procedure being completed successfully in the New Year."

Philander recently announced he would retire from international cricket after the England series.

It will be his second spell with Somerset following a brief stint in 2012.

Watch day four of the first Test between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30am on Sunday.