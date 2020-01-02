Australia and New Zealand players to wear black armbands for bushfire victims at Sydney Test

Teams from both sides will wear black armbands for the second Test in Sydney on Friday

Australia and New Zealand will wear black armbands at the third Test in Sydney on Friday in honour of those affected by the raging bushfires in Australia.

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead since the fire season began, 15 of them in New South Wales, including three firefighters.

Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to leave parts of Australia's eastern coastline with more than 1,300 homes destroyed in NSW, almost 400 of them since Monday.

The State's south coast is expected to experience extreme danger from fires again this weekend, with temperatures forecast to pass 40C (104F).

The authorities are warning smoke could affect the second day of the Test. Play could be halted if the smoke becomes too unhealthy or threatens vision.

A domestic Twenty20 cricket match was called off in Canberra last month because of smoke haze and poor conditions for the players.

Bushfires have destroyed hundreds of properties in Australia and forced thousands of people to flee their homes

Several Sydney grade cricket matches have already been affected, with paramedics called to at least one match to treat two non-asthmatic players.

The decision on whether to stop play at the Test match would rest with ICC match referee Richie Richardson and the umpires as they closely monitor air quality and visibility.

Along with players from both sides wearing black armbands from the first day as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives in the fires, emergency services personnel will be honoured during the pre-match ceremony with a minute of applause.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

Cricket Australia has also announced two one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires.

New Zealand bowler Will Somerville, who has lived in Sydney for most of his life, said any concern over smoke issues were inconsequential to those suffering from the fires.

"It's horrible, shocking, and it's been going on for so long," Somerville said. "I don't know what more to say. There's talk about smoke delaying this game but who cares? It doesn't mean anything compared with what people are going through."

Will Somerville says interruptions to the third Test will be inconsequential compared to the suffering of people affected by the fires

Australia coach Justin Langer expressed similar sentiments as Somerville, noting "a lot of people are suffering" and he would leave it up to others to monitor air quality and whether conditions were fit for play to proceed.

"The reality is this is a game of cricket," Langer said. "It will be the first time I'll ever say this in my life, I hope it rains a bit during the Test because Sydney needs it."

The McGrath Foundation will also remain as the chief charity partner for the Sydney "pink" Test, as has been the case since 2009, to raise money for breast cancer nurses. The charity honours England-born Jane McGrath, wife of Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath, who died in 2008 from breast cancer.

Langer's side won the first Test in Perth by 296 runs and the second in Melbourne by 247 runs, each with a day to spare.

Australia are expected to retain an unchanged XI, with New Zealand set to make at least one injury-enforced change after pace bowler Trent Boult fractured his right hand.