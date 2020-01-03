Jofra Archer misses England's second Test against South Africa with elbow injury
Archer to have another scan on right elbow injury; ECB confirms football will no longer be played in warm-ups
Last Updated: 03/01/20 11:17am
Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's second Test against South Africa due to an elbow injury, which requires a second scan.
Archer experienced pain in his right elbow following the 107-run defeat in Centurion and will be sent for further assessment as England seek to assess the extent of the problem.
A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Archer read: "He is not fit to play, suffering with a right elbow injury. He will not be at the ground today and will have a second scan to determine the extent of the injury."
ECB: No more football in warm-ups
The ECB has also confirmed that football will no longer be played in practice or warm-ups for the foreseeable future.
The decision comes with opening batsman Rory Burns injuring ankle ligaments during a football warm-up on the eve of the second Test.
The 29-year-old will return home for further assessment and treatment at the earliest convenience, after captain Root inflicted the damage on his team-mate's left ankle in training on Thursday.
England's preparations ahead of play on Friday did contain a short game of 'head tennis' with a football, but no sign of their usual friendly match.
Watch the second Test between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket.