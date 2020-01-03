Jofra Archer misses England's second Test against South Africa with elbow injury

Jofra Archer will be sent for a second scan to assess the extent of his elbow injury

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's second Test against South Africa due to an elbow injury, which requires a second scan.

Archer experienced pain in his right elbow following the 107-run defeat in Centurion and will be sent for further assessment as England seek to assess the extent of the problem.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Archer read: "He is not fit to play, suffering with a right elbow injury. He will not be at the ground today and will have a second scan to determine the extent of the injury."

ECB: No more football in warm-ups

0:23 Kevin Pietersen says the football played by the current England team is far more competitive than in his day Kevin Pietersen says the football played by the current England team is far more competitive than in his day

The ECB has also confirmed that football will no longer be played in practice or warm-ups for the foreseeable future.

The decision comes with opening batsman Rory Burns injuring ankle ligaments during a football warm-up on the eve of the second Test.

The 29-year-old will return home for further assessment and treatment at the earliest convenience, after captain Root inflicted the damage on his team-mate's left ankle in training on Thursday.

0:33 England opener Rory Burns picked up an ankle injury playing football in training with the damage inflicted by captain Joe Root. England opener Rory Burns picked up an ankle injury playing football in training with the damage inflicted by captain Joe Root.

England's preparations ahead of play on Friday did contain a short game of 'head tennis' with a football, but no sign of their usual friendly match.

Watch the second Test between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket.