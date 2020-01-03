England lose both openers before lunch after batting first in Cape Town

England lost openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley before lunch as the tourists reached 67-2 on day one of the second Test against South Africa.

After Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat, Vernon Philander struck early to remove Crawley (4), one of three changes to the team that lost at Centurion, before Sibley and Joe Denly put on 55 for the second wicket.

Sibley reached his highest Test score, 34, but fell late in the session, leaving his captain with a tricky 15-minute period to negotiate before the break.

Joe Denly was unbeaten on 21 for England at lunch

The morning began with the news that Jofra Archer had joined Rory Burns on the injured list for England while Jonny Bairstow was the other player to miss out with Ollie Pope and Dom Bess drafted into the XI alongside Crawley.

There was no chance for the Kent man to ease his way in though as Philander tested him around off stump from ball one and with the last ball of the third over, the South Africa seamer found the outside edge and Quinton de Kock dived to his right to take the catch.

Sibley and Denly saw off the new ball though and were beginning to look comfortable before Kagiso Rabada returned and made the breakthrough.

The fast bowler found a good line outside off and Sibley was drawn into playing, only to nick it through to De Kock.

Root (4no) and Denly (21no) got the visitors through to lunch but on a flat deck, England will know a big first-innings total is a necessity at Newlands.

