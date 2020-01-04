New Zealand injury woes continue as Matt Henry breaks left thumb

Matt Henry winces in pain after injuring his left thumb

New Zealand suffered yet another injury blow on their tour of Australia on Saturday after confirmation bowler Matt Henry broke his left thumb on the opening day of the third Test.

The right-arm seamer was struck on his non-bowling hand by a drive from Joe Burns in the first session of the Test.

After leaving the field for treatment, he returned and continued to bowl, finishing the day with 21 wicketless overs.

Whether he bats will depend on "match conditions", New Zealand Cricket said.

"An X-ray last night confirmed Matt Henry has broken his left thumb following a blow on day one," a media release from New Zealand Cricket said.

"It has been strapped and placed in a splint. Henry will continue to bowl in the Test with his batting match dependent."

The Blacks Caps lost Lockie Ferguson to injury in the first Test and another pace bowler, Trent Boult, in the second, while Tim Southee was dropped for the third to make way for Henry.

Captain Kane Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also ruled out of the third Test by a bout of flu.

Australia is seeking a clean sweep after winning the first two Tests at Perth and Melbourne.