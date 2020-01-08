Joe Root and James Anderson climb the ICC rankings

Joe Root is eighth in the batting rankings

Joe Root and James Anderson have both made it into the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings after England's second Test win against South Africa.

Skipper Root is currently placed eighth in the batting rankings - after his innings of 35 and 61 helped England to a 189-run win in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old is the highest-ranked England player in the table, with India batsman Virat Kohli remaining at the top with a rating of 928.

Ben Stokes has also climbed to 10th in the batting rankings after his man-of-the-match performance in the second Test.

Anderson has climbed from 12th to seventh in the bowling list for his seven-wicket match haul, as Australia's Pat Cummins remains at the top.

England's record Test wicket-taker Anderson is not joined by any team-mates in the top 10.

Opener Dom Sibley has also made it into the top 100 batsmen for the first time, after appearing in his fourth Test and making his maiden century at Newlands.