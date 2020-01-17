Ben Stokes scores century as England dominate South Africa early on day two

3:24 Highlights from day two of the third Test from Port Elizabeth Highlights from day two of the third Test from Port Elizabeth

Ben Stokes' ninth Test hundred helped England into a dominant position in the third Test against South Africa as he and Ollie Pope piled on the runs in the morning session of the second day in Port Elizabeth.

England were circumspect in their approach in scoring just 224 runs on day one, but Stokes and Pope were positive from the off on the second morning, following a delayed start to rain.

The pair put on 111 runs in 27 overs in the session in adding to their unbroken 187-run partnership.

Both had minor scares in the session, with Stokes edging Anrich Nortje through the slip cordon when on 56 and Pope given out lbw to Dane Paterson on 74 - overturned on review - shortly before lunch.

Stokes signalled his intent early on, taking on Kagiso Rabada, who it has emerged is banned for the fourth Test by the ICC for his overzealous celebration of Joe Root's wicket on day one. Stokes feasted on a couple of short balls, pulling them to the midwicket fence to bring up his fifty.

He also attacked spinner Keshav Maharaj, who had tied England down during an epic 30-over spell on day one, striking a couple of glorious slog-sweeps into the stands as 33 runs were plundered from his first six overs.

Pope too was positive, passing fifty for the third-straight Test and he will be eyeing up a maiden Test ton, especially after his lbw reprieve, with the ball shown to missing leg stump by the finest of margins.

Watch continued coverage from day two of the third Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.