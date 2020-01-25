England pegged back by South Africa's Anrich Nortje at Wanderers

Anrich Nortje celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test

England added 108 runs to their total but suffered a mini-collapse during an entertaining opening session on day two of the fourth Test.

Joe Root (59) and Ollie Pope (56) completed their 47th and third Test fifties respectively as they took their fifth-wicket stand to 101 after play began 45 minutes late at Wanderers due to a wet outfield.

However, South Africa seamer Anrich Nortje removed both batsmen after drinks, as well as Sam Curran for a golden duck, as England lost 3-11 to slip from 258-4 to 269-7 in Johannesburg before reaching lunch on 300-7.

Pope followed his maiden ton in Port Elizabeth with a half-century in Johannesburg

Nortje was on a hat-trick - and a five-wicket haul - after having Root and Curran caught behind from successive balls but the hat-trick delivery failed to threaten Woakes (19no), who is currently batting with Jos Buttler (16no).

Pope had earlier chopped Nortje onto his stumps to trigger the second collapse of the innings, after England had lost 4-50 on day one, with Dom Sibley (44), Zak Crawley (66), Joe Denly (27) and Ben Stokes (2) departing after tea.

Stokes became exchanged in a verbal altercation with a South African fan after he was dismissed - an incident he has apologised for - and is waiting to find out what disciplinary action the ICC will take against him.

