Faf du Plessis quits as South Africa Test and T20 captain; replaced by Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis' final series as Test captain was the home defeat to England

Faf du Plessis has stood down as captain of South Africa's Test and T20 sides with immediate effect.

Du Plessis will be replaced by Quinton de Kock, who also succeeded the 35-year-old as the Proteas' ODI skipper last month.

A Cricket South Africa statement read: "(Du Plessis) has cited a need to take a step back from captaincy in order to help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team.

"Du Plessis would like to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman and senior player who will offer guidance and advice to the new leadership group as part of their succession planning."

Du Plessis added: "The last few weeks of rest away from the game have given me a lot of perspective on the great privilege and honour I have had in representing and leading my country in the three formats of this wonderful game.

Quinton de Kock will now lead the Proteas in all three formats of the game

"It has been a rewarding, sometimes tough and other times a lonely road, but I would not replace the experience for anything, because it has made me the man that I am proud to be today.

"When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform and most importantly, to serve.

"As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of South African cricket to relinquish the captaincy in all formats.

"This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton, Mark (Boucher, head coach) and my team-mates as we continue to rebuild and re-align as a group.

"I have strived to lead the team with dignity and authenticity during exhilarating highs and devastating lows. I have given my everything during my tenure.

Du Plessis struggled with the bat during England's tour of South Africa - his final Test series as Proteas captain

"I have never been one to throw in the towel and do believe I am putting the team first and believe we have to stick through the tough times to get to the good times."

Du Plessis' final series as Test captain was the 3-1 home defeat to England. He struggled with the bat throughout the four matches, recording an average of just 18.87.

He was rested for the T20 series against England this month - which Eoin Morgan's side won on Sunday - with De Kock standing in as captain.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's first task as Test captain will be South Africa's tour of the West Indies, starting in July.

Before that, the Proteas will host T20 and ODI series against Australia, as well as travelling to India for three ODI matches.