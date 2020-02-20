Australia's Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of Women's T20 World Cup

0:27 Rachael Haynes says losing Tayla Vlaeminck on the eve of the T20 World Cup is a big loss for Australia Rachael Haynes says losing Tayla Vlaeminck on the eve of the T20 World Cup is a big loss for Australia

Australia seamer Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup on the eve of the tournament with a stress fracture in her foot.

Hosts Australia face India in the tournament's opening match on Friday at the Sydney Showground, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am

Fast bowler Vlaeminck has been replaced in the squad by spinner Molly Strano.

Australia team-mate Rachael Haynes told Sky Sports: "It was a pretty quiet circle when we got the news. Obviously we really feel for Tayla (Vlaeminck). It's pretty heartbreaking having to withdraw so close to the tournament.

"She is obviously an important part of our attack too. She is going to be a loss but we have Molly coming in to take her place.

"She has had a tremendous summer in Australia playing some really good cricket for Victoria and then for Melbourne Renegades, too."

Strano last played for Australia during the 2017 Ashes series against England and holds the best T20 figures by an Australian, having taken 5-10 in a match with New Zealand earlier that year.

