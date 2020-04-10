Ashes Watchalong: Will England pull off miracle? Find out on Sky Sports Cricket and YouTube from 3.55pm

5:05 Here's how England closed day three on 156-3 needing another 203 to win. Surely Root's men couldn't do it? Here's how England closed day three on 156-3 needing another 203 to win. Surely Root's men couldn't do it?

Here's your chance to watch one of the most miraculous finishes in Test cricket history!

On Saturday, we are showing day four of of last summer's third Ashes Test at Headingley in its entirety on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

As a special treat, England Test captain Joe Root as well as Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes will join Sky Cricket pundits Rob Key, Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton to give their unique insight into the conclusion of the match and share their memories in a special Watchalong.

That begins on Sports Cricket and our YouTube channel (but not Main Event) from 3.55pm, so make sure you don't miss it.

You also have the opportunity to score-along too, thanks to this downloadable scoresheet shared by our statistician Benedict Bermange, which you can print off and fill in. DOWNLOAD SCORESHEET HERE.