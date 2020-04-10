Cricket News

Cricket on social media: Magic from KP, Ben Stokes' virtual race and some glorious golf

Last Updated: 10/04/20 10:17am

Kevin Pietersen performed quite the magic trick on TikTok
As lockdown continues, cricket players, pundits and fans alike are trying all manner of things to keep busy.

From magic tricks to golf to a virtual grand prix, to hat-trick debates, we look at the top tweets of the week from around the cricketing world...

This must be the catch of the week!

England one-day captain EOIN MORGAN was expecting a high finish from Ben Stokes in last Sunday's Virtual F1 GP...

Before an early spin had STUART BROAD suggesting he should have kept quiet!

STOKES may have finished 18th and last but saw the bigger picture...

STOKES was soon back into his fitness work...

BUMBLE's golf game looks in decent nick...

But it's not a patch on that of Scotland star MATTHEW CROSS!

DOMINIC CORK took slight umbrage at Darren Gough saying his Test hat-trick was better...

But the Sky Sports Cricket Twitter followers have spoken, Corky!

KEVIN PIETERSEN has turned into Dynamo...

Here is our weekly look at how ALEX HARTLEY is keeping busy - she certainly makes an effort!

MARK WAUGH was great to watch, whichever bat he was using...

ROB KEY must have taught fellow Kent boy Joe Denly everything he knows...

