Cricket on social media: Magic from KP, Ben Stokes' virtual race and some glorious golf

Kevin Pietersen performed quite the magic trick on TikTok

As lockdown continues, cricket players, pundits and fans alike are trying all manner of things to keep busy.

From magic tricks to golf to a virtual grand prix, to hat-trick debates, we look at the top tweets of the week from around the cricketing world...

This must be the catch of the week!

What an absolute grab 😳😳😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v2ntOjnvZ5 — Cricket Comedy (@CricketComedyUK) April 8, 2020

England one-day captain EOIN MORGAN was expecting a high finish from Ben Stokes in last Sunday's Virtual F1 GP...

What a start from @benstokes38 Top 10 finish here would be awesome @F1 @SkySportsF1 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) April 5, 2020

Before an early spin had STUART BROAD suggesting he should have kept quiet!

STOKES may have finished 18th and last but saw the bigger picture...

It’s the taking part that counts....it’s what I always tell my kids — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020

STOKES was soon back into his fitness work...

Managed 2mins49seconds in total for the Bring Sally Up Challenge this week,good improvement from last weeks 2.28 🙌 how’d you go @Colly622 hope everyone else has improved as well 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/VepW9qtT6P — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 6, 2020

BUMBLE's golf game looks in decent nick...

But it's not a patch on that of Scotland star MATTHEW CROSS!

DOMINIC CORK took slight umbrage at Darren Gough saying his Test hat-trick was better...

Mmm @SkyCricket. I was there for this. 12th man again. Healy, Decent Middle order batsman then two rabbits MacGill & Miller. https://t.co/cSu0lESPmW — Dominic Cork (@DominicCork95) April 8, 2020

But the Sky Sports Cricket Twitter followers have spoken, Corky!

Which was the better Hat-trick? 🎩🤔@DGoughie cleaning up @Iheals @scgmacgill & Colin Miller at Sydney 1999



Or@DominicCork95 at Old Trafford ‘95 seeing off Richie Richardson, Junior Murray & Carl Hooper — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 8, 2020

KEVIN PIETERSEN has turned into Dynamo...

Here is our weekly look at how ALEX HARTLEY is keeping busy - she certainly makes an effort!

Mum told me she was bored of lockdown... I told her I had a fantastic idea!! #COVID19 #TikTok #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/lnaEWSKvCX — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) April 7, 2020

Getting today’s tiktok out the way early!



Can I leave the house and have some human interaction soon please... Starting to worry about myself now 😂😂🙅🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qjAVKuGCdy — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) April 8, 2020

MARK WAUGH was great to watch, whichever bat he was using...

Cleaning the garage out today and came across my arsenal of weapons over the years. My favourite was 2nd from the end on the right. Note my Symonds Super Tusker thought it was ripper in the day but looks like a plank. pic.twitter.com/XiH5AUlvbV — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) April 10, 2020

ROB KEY must have taught fellow Kent boy Joe Denly everything he knows...