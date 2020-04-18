Cricket Australia facing cash crisis and laying off staff amid coronavirus pandemic

The Sydney Cricket Ground was closed to the public for Australia's first ODI against New Zealand, due to the coronavirus outbreak

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has told staff they would not have been able to pay their bills at the end of August without lay-offs, according to reports.

Cricket Australia announced plans to lay off almost 80 per cent of staff on Thursday, putting them on 20 per cent pay until June 30 when it is hoped more will be known about how long government curbs put in place to control the coronavirus will last.

The Australian and The Age newspapers have reported that Cricket Australia's financial reserves had been hit by a slump in the world's stock markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that the "impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one sport".

"We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian Cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively.

"We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible."

Cricket Australia's finances have suffered significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

All sports in the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown but cricket was expected to weather the storm better than most given the season was all but completed by the time the restrictions came into force.

The first of three matches in a one-day series against New Zealand was played behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13 before the final two fixtures were postponed.

Australia coach Justin Langer is understood to have been put on part-time employment

Cricket Australia would have expected two big paydays this year when the country hosts the men's Twenty20 World Cup in October and November before India arrive for a blockbuster four-test tour around the New Year.

Any impact of the coronavirus shutdown on those events would clearly have a major financial impact on Cricket Australia.

The Australian reported on Friday that national team coach Justin Langer was informed on Friday that he was now a part-time employee, the players have not yet concluded negotiations over any wage losses they might suffer.

The players retained a revenue share model with Cricket Australia in their last negotiations over pay in 2017 and test captain Tim Paine said last month that he and his team-mates were braced for cuts.