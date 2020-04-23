Moeen Ali expects 'difficult period' for umpires on cricket return

1:50 Moeen Ali explains how he has been preparing for Ramadan and how spin bowling techniques may have to change once cricket returns. Moeen Ali explains how he has been preparing for Ramadan and how spin bowling techniques may have to change once cricket returns.

Moeen Ali expects a "difficult period" for umpires when cricket returns with rules on swing bowling likely to be introduced as a result of the coroanvirus.

Former Australia seamer and current Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie admitted the practise of maintaining a cricket ball for swing through sweat and saliva will need to be discussed when action returns after the pandemic.

Worcestershire bowler Ali, who recently declared he was ready to make an England Test comeback if called upon, told Sky Sports News that changes would be likely in the longer format of the game.

"I think it's going to be a difficult period going forward with things like umpires," he said. "Will they want to touch the ball at all to check it?

"There's so many little things that affect it, it's going to be interesting to see how things go.

"But he (Jason Gillespie) has a great point. I'm sure they're going to talk and discuss these things and there will be changes in rules in terms of that. Even supporters in the stand and how they're going to sort that stuff out, it's been crazy."

Ali says the lockdown period has helped him to rediscover his love for the sport, which he contemplated quitting after feeling 'burnt out' last year.

A dedicated muslim, Ali says he is entering the unknown as he begins a month of fasting for Ramadan.

"I don't know if it's going to be any easier or harder (being at home). When we're playing and fasting and we're training you kind of get used to that I guess.

"The time goes quickly because you're around the guys, you're training you're playing and keeping yourself busy.

"I think being at home and that intensity in training not being as high as we would if you're with England and not really having an excuse could be tougher.

"I've got two kids as well so that's going to be hard work! But for me personally in terms of my diet, I don't need to worry about anything. Time could go slow but to have this time is a blessing as well.

Ali joked: "Just to get used to fasting I've done a couple of days a week here and there just to train myself a little bit. The snacking is the hardest bit, my aim for this lockdown is just not to come out of it fat!"

The 32-year-old is trying to take the positives out of his enforced break from competitive action, including spending more time with his family.

"Normally we'd go to the Mosque during Ramadan every evening. We'd spend a good couple of hours there. For me personally it's a time to reflect on myself as a person and things I can do better.

"Being at home with my son who is six years old, trying to play as much as I can with him but also teach him things that I grew up on with my parents."