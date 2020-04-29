The Cricket Show: James Anderson, Tammy Beaumont and our birthday tribute to Captain Tom Moore

1:09 England's James Anderson and Tammy Beaumont join us on Thursday at 2pm on Sky Sports Cricket - plus we will be celebrating a very special century! England's James Anderson and Tammy Beaumont join us on Thursday at 2pm on Sky Sports Cricket - plus we will be celebrating a very special century!

The Cricket Show celebrates a very special century at 2pm on Thursday as cricket fan Captain Tom Moore reaches 100 not out.

We will salute Cpt. Moore, who has raised over £29m for the NHS by walking the length of his garden 100 times, with a special video featuring birthday wishes from England players.

It's all part of our brand new, weekly show packed full of international players and big interviews.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison will join presenter Ian Ward and Sky Sports pundits Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton from 2pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Cricket to explain the very latest on the board's decision to delay the start of the season until July 1 and to provide an update from Wednesday's meeting about The Hundred.

1:31 ECB CEO Tom Harrison says they are still hopeful of playing some England internationals as well as the T20 Blast later this summer, while the County Championship season is in doubt ECB CEO Tom Harrison says they are still hopeful of playing some England internationals as well as the T20 Blast later this summer, while the County Championship season is in doubt

Plus, England's leading wicket-taker of all time, James Anderson, and England Women's opener Tammy Beaumont will discuss a range of topics including the life of a professional cricketer during lockdown and their hopes and aspirations for the remainder of the summer and beyond.

We'll also hear from legendary batsman Kumar Sangakkara and get his thoughts on the health of the game in Sri Lanka and gain an insight into a documentary he made with Sky Sports during his recent trip to Pakistan as captain of the MCC. Don't miss that on Sky Sports Cricket later in the year.

You'll also be able to catch up with the best bits from show on our new Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel, which you can access here.

Make sure you don't miss the first episode of the brand new The Cricket Show - live on Sky Sports New and Sky Sports Cricket at 2pm on Thursday - every week!