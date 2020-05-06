The Cricket Show: Joe Root, Richard Gould, Clare Connor join Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton

Joe Root,in action for England earlier this year in Sri Lanka before the tour was postponed

England Test captain Joe Root joins The Cricket Show on Thursday to evaluate how the game is coping in these unprecedented times.

Root should have been leading his team out against West Indies in a little under a month but the coronavirus pandemic has put the global game on hold.

Join us at 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Cricket to hear Root's thoughts on how he and his team-mates are coping without cricket - and his hopes on what Sunday's address from Prime Minister Boris Johnson might mean for the sport.

With all professional cricket in England and Wales on hold until July 1st at the earliest, the England and Wales Cricket Board has taken steps to help the county game financially.

We'll get the inside track on how that support is helping - and what more needs to be done to help support counties up and down the land from Surrey Chief Executive Richard Gould.

While The Hundred has been postponed until summer 2021, The Vitality Blast remains central to revenue-generation and we'll hear Gould's thoughts on how the season might pan out once lockdown is lifted.

England Women's captain Heather Knight and former skipper Charlotte Edwards are among those who have voiced their fears on the lasting impact that the pandemic might have on the women's game.

Clare Connor, managing director of Women's Cricket, will be on the show to explain what steps the women's game must now take to build on the momentum of last year's T20 World Cup final and how the absence of cricket is impacting on centrally-contracted players and those without deals.

For all that and more join pundits Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain at 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports News for The Cricket Show.