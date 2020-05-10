Cricket News

Watch the closing stages of Edgbaston 2005 with our Ashes watchalong

Last Updated: 10/05/20 1:55pm

Almost 15 years on from the 2005 Edgbaston Ashes thriller, we are revisiting one of the greatest games of all time.

You can watch the whole of the nerve-jangling day four in the company of Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Aussie great Shane Warne in a special watchalong on Sky Sports Cricket or in the YouTube stream above.

Vaughan's men began the day as heavy favourites with Australia 175-8 and needing a further 107 runs to reach their victory target of 282 - but it would prove anything but routine for the hosts before they managed to draw level in the series at 1-1 after a remarkable climax.

If you want to watch the finale unterrupted, head to Sky Sports Main Event. You can also follow our live blog for over-by-over commentary and the thoughts of Vaughan, Warne, KP, Trescothick and Harmison.

