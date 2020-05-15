ICC World T20: Paul Collingwood on how England reached 2010 Final ahead of watchalong

England captain Paul Collingwood and Australia skipper Michael Clarke pose with the T20 World Cup ahead of the final at the Kensington Oval in May 2010

Australia stood between England and their first global cricket trophy in the 2010 ICC World T20 Final.

Could Paul Collingwood's team make history in Bridgetown?

Before then, here's a reminder of how England reached the showpiece occasion…

Group D: West Indies 60-2 (Gayle 25) beat England 191-5 (Morgan 55) by eight wickets on D/L

England's only defeat came in their opening match - and it jarred. Debutants Michael Lumb (28 off 18) and Craig Kieswetter (26 off 14) blasted England to 66-2 off 6.3 overs before Eoin Morgan (55 off 35) and Luke Wright (45no off 27) ran amok in a devastating 95-run stand. Cavalier Chris Gayle retaliated with two sixes in a 12-ball 25 before rain had the final say in the hosts' favour - Collingwood less-than-impressed with West Indies still needing 132 more off 14.1 overs.

Memorable moment: Morgan's audacious reverse-lap for four after he and Wright (two) had plundered three sixes off as many Ravi Rampaul balls, the last a free-hit.

Craig Kieswetter makes an instant impact, hitting Ravi Rampaul for six

Colly says: "Kieswetter was one of the hardest hitters of a cricket ball in world cricket. I remember rifling into the boys that if a spinner was on in the first over and you want to take him down, take him down - that's your job. There was a really aggressive mindset. It was a hard defeat to take because we'd done so much that was good in the first 20 overs."

Group D: England 120-8 (Morgan 45) v Ireland 14-1 - match abandoned

Rain ruled again at Providence Stadium again but England qualified for the Super Eights despite the washout by virtue of a higher run-rate - reward for their first-match salvo. But for a stoic 45 from former Ireland international Eoin Morgan, England might have been packing their bags as Luke Wright's 20 was the next best score. Both fell to Boyd Rankin (2-25) after Kevin O'Brien and Trent Johnston (1-14) had terrorised the top-order.

Eoin Morgan stands firm - and goes on the offensive - against Ireland

Memorable moment: Lumb launching himself at square leg to claim a sensational diving catch to remove Paul Stirling for a duck.

Colly says: "We scraped through the early stages of the tournament but as soon as we got momentum, it was almost like a juggernaut getting faster and faster and nobody could stop us. Everybody settled down; everybody knew their role in the side and everybody was performing their role very well."

Super Eights: Pakistan 147-9 (Yardy 2-19) lost to England 151-4 (Pietersen 73no) by six wickets

Player-of-the-tournament Kevin Pietersen made his first major contribution of the campaign to steer England to their first victory with three balls left after an all-round impressive display by the bowlers. Michael Yardy was the pick, returning 2-19 from his allocation - removing Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq to crank up the pressure as runs proved tough to come by.

Kamran Akmal and Shahid Afridi look on as Kevin Pietersen goes aerial

Memorable moment: Shahid Afridi's calamitous calling - running himself out first ball with a single into the covers off Yardy.

Colly says: "You hardly ever get a spinner bowling three overs on a trot in T20 cricket now but I used to be able to hand the ball to Graeme Swann and Michael Yardy and say 'I know what's going to happen in the next eight overs - they'll stem the flow of runs and take a few wickets'. Everybody used to say 'how can Yardy get away with not going for many runs' but he was a wily campaigner."

Super Eights: England 168-7 (Pietersen 53) beat South Africa 129 (Sidebottom 3-23) by 39 runs

South Africa were swept aside in emphatic fashion, like Pakistan succumbing to the potent Swann-Yardy combination, which returned 5-55. JP Duminy (39 off 25 balls) ploughed more or less a lone furrow after Kieswetter (41 off 42) and Pietersen (53 off 33) chalked up 94 for England's second wicket.

Michael Yardy celebrates taking the wicket of Herschelle Gibbs

Memorable moment: Pietersen reaching his 50 off 30 balls with a 'flamingo four' two balls after pulling a slower Dale Steyn delivery onto the roof of one of the Bridgetown stands.

Colly says: "Pietersen was our rock. He's such a powerful player that he didn't have to take huge risks straight away; he was a very composed T20 player. You really do need a world-class player to stand out to win tournaments and he was the man for us."

Super Eights: New Zealand 149-6 (Taylor 44) lost to England 153-7 (Morgan 40) by three wickets

Even shorn of Kevin Pietersen's services - England's No 3 having flown home to attend the birth of his son - England had too much might for a New Zealand outfit propelled to a challenging total by Ross Taylor's sparkling 44. At 66-4 England's hopes were in the balance despite a feisty knock from Lumb (32 off 21) before Tim Bresnan (23no off 11) ensured Eoin Morgan's gutsy 40 wasn't in vain.

Tim Bresnan stares down his man after removing Jesse Ryder

Memorable moment: Morgan showcases his sublime timing with a one-handed maximum off Scott Styris over long on that's recorded at 84-metres long.

Colly says: "We knew we were going to miss a big player but our bowlers were doing so well - we went on a nine-game unbeaten run and didn't go for over 149 runs, which is ludicrous - that we were confident we'd knock off the runs."

Semi-final: Sri Lanka 128-6 (Mathews 58) lost to England 132-3 (Pietersen 42no) by seven wickets

Sri Lanka failed to make their second successive final as England's power-packed top-order made light work of chasing down a modest target, carried by Angelo Mathews' 58 off 45 balls. Kieswetter (39) and Lumb (33) knocked off 68 runs in the first 8.1 overs before Pietersen, back in the fold, eased England into the final with a forceful 42no off 26 balls.

Michael Lumb steers the ball away past Kumar Sangakkara

Memorable moment: Chamara Kapugedera took advice to throw the bat too literally, his willow flying out of his hands and through square leg as he miscued a pull off Stuart Broad.

Colly says: "The team was a real pleasure to captain because I could say 'guys, you know exactly what you're doing; it's working against every team; just go about your business'. I was always a big believer in getting your best T20 bowlers in the side and then your main batsmen will knock the runs off."

