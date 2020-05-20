The Cricket Show - England vs Pakistan latest and 15 years of Chance to Shine

We talk to Pakistan CEO Wasim Khan about the scheduled tour of England, plus mark 15 years of the Chance to Shine programme.

England are planning on playing Test series against West Indies and Pakistan behind closed doors in bio-secure venues this summer.

On last week's The Cricket Show, we got the latest on how and when the West Indies games might take place and on this week's episode we will get an update from the Pakistan camp through CEO Wasim Khan.

Join us from 2pm on Sky Sports News on Thursday as Khan chats about Pakistan's scheduled tour of England, which is set to comprise three Test matches and as many T20 internationals.

Khan will be a guest on Thursday's The Cricket Show

Khan - a former CEO at Leicestershire whose playing career included spells at Warwickshire and Sussex - may also discuss the recent tour of the MCC to Lahore, which was detailed on a Sky Sports Cricket documentary, how close regular international cricket is to returning to Pakistan - and whether England may soon visit the country.

Plus, with Chance to Shine celebrating 15 years in existence, we catch up with chief executive Laura Cordingley to chart its success and future plans.

The charity was established in 2005 to reinvigorate cricket in state schools and since then over four million children in more than 16,000 state schools and communities have been given the chance to develop through cricket.

Sir Alastair Cook taking part in a Chance to Shine event

Chance to Shine has been focused on keeping children active during lockdown with digital sessions, so Cordingley will also chat about that.

Cricket Show host Ian Ward will also be joined by Sky Cricket experts Michael Atherton and Ebony Rainford-Brent, with England's imminent return to training sure to be discussed.

