Coronavirus: Sri Lanka's series against Bangladesh postponed

Sri Lanka's series with Bangladesh in July will now not take place

Sri Lanka have announced their forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as the Bangladesh Cricket Board notified its Sri Lankan counterparts that "a conducive environment" has not been found to prepare its players for the tour.

The series was due to get underway next month and was set to comprise three matches counting towards the World Test Championship.

It was also confirmed this week that New Zealand would not travel to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series that would have taken place in August and September over similar fears.

Bangladesh have also been notified that New Zealand will not travel to the country for their two-match series in August

These setbacks present fresh blows to cricket's hopes of restarting its international calendar following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Ten of Pakistan's squad for their proposed tour of England this August and September, comprising three Tests and three Twenty20 matches, have tested positive for coronavirus.

And there remains concerns as to whether the Twenty20 World Cup could reasonably be staged in Australia this October, with Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Ehsan Mani raising doubts.

England's Test match summer schedule is, however, still due to commence in July when they host the West Indies at specially adapted bio-secure venues at Old Trafford and the Rose Bowl in Hampshire.