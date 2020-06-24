England training group returns no positive coronavirus tests ahead of West Indies series

Joe Root is due to lead England in Test series against West Indies and Pakistan this summer

England's training group for the West Indies series has returned no positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

The players' results are taken from a larger number of tests carried out on behalf of the ECB at the two bio-secure venues hosting Test matches, the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that paceman Jofra Archer would delay joining up with the 30-man squad until he had undergone a second coronavirus test after a member of his household felt unwell.

The result of that test is expected to be known on Thursday.

The ECB confirmed that in total 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with "several stakeholder groups" working at Southampton and Manchester - with some people being tested multiple times.

In a statement it added: "These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff. We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative."

