Ruth Strauss Foundation: Cricket will go #RedforRuth on Friday July 24 to support charity

0:10 Cricket will go #RedforRuth on July 25 to support families facing the death of a parent to cancer, through the work of the Ruth Strauss Foundation Cricket will go #RedforRuth on July 25 to support families facing the death of a parent to cancer, through the work of the Ruth Strauss Foundation

Cricket will go #RedforRuth on Friday to support families facing the death of a parent to cancer, through the work of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

The third Test of the #raisethebat Test Series - currently tied 1-1 with one game to play - will be named The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test with the opening day seeing cricket turn red again for this year's #RedForRuth Day.

The cricket family will be encouraged to wear red on the day to show their support for the charity while they watch the match from home. #RedforRuth merchandise is available to purchase online via ruthstraussfoundation.com.

10:48 Lord’s turned red for day two of the second Ashes Test last summer in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation Lord’s turned red for day two of the second Ashes Test last summer in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation

Funds raised will go towards the Ruth Strauss Foundation's mission of providing pre-bereavement support for families facing the death of a parent from cancer, and drive much-needed research into non-smoking lung cancers.

The players will wear special Ruth Strauss Foundation branded Test shirts with Red Caps being presented before play. Branding around Emirates Old Trafford will also go red including the stumps and boundary boards.

0:41 Former England captain Andrew Strauss said he was 'blown away' by the level of support for the Ruth Strauss Foundation in 2019 Former England captain Andrew Strauss said he was 'blown away' by the level of support for the Ruth Strauss Foundation in 2019

During the day, Sky Sports and the big screens in-ground will show pictures of the fans and clubs who show their best #RedforRuth efforts. There will also be items available in the online auction, including a limited number of Ben Stokes signed pictures of his famous innings from last summer, as well as a batting masterclass with Sir Alastair Cook and Graham Gooch.

This will be the second year that cricket will turn #RedforRuth. Last year Lord's Cricket Ground went red with 28,500 spectators supporting the charity during the second Ashes Test to help raise over £550,000. Rivalries were put aside as players from both sides presented Andrew and his two sons, Sam and Luca, with commemorative red caps before the start of play. Sam and Luca also rung the famous Lord's bell before play.

Sir Andrew Strauss said: "Last year I was humbled and honoured by the support of the wider cricket family. We sincerely hope that the incredible display of generosity and community spirit will continue as we look to turn cricket Red for Ruth for a second year to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

"The day will look very different to last year but we are very grateful to the ECB and Lancashire Cricket Club for their assistance in making this happen during what has been a difficult period for everyone."

3:22 Lord's turned 'Red for Ruth' on Thursday with players, commentators and fans wearing red Lord's turned 'Red for Ruth' on Thursday with players, commentators and fans wearing red

Tom Harrison, ECB chief executive officer added: "It's our privilege to name the third test in honour of the Ruth Strauss Foundation and to support Red For Ruth Day for a second year running. It's a cause many of us at the ECB feel very passionately about. I hope that once again we can show how cricket can come together to raise funds to help families going through the toughest of times."

Joe Root England men's Test captain said: "Andrew is a true legend of our sport and it is almost impossible to imagine what he and his family went through. Cricket plays a massive part in so many lives and together we can help other families facing these same devastating circumstances. I ask all of our fans across England and Wales to turn red on the day and support this incredible charity."

The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test is one of several initiatives being highlighted during the #raisethebat Test Series. The series will shine a light on key workers, help to connect communities around the UK and support those in need.

England vs W Indies Live on

In early 2018, Ruth Strauss was diagnosed with an incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers. Ruth died on December 29 2018, aged 46. Sadly, the Strauss family are far from alone in their experience with around 41,000 children in the UK under the age of 18 facing the death of a parent each year; the equivalent of 112 every day.

In her memory, Sir Andrew launched the Ruth Strauss Foundation to provide professional emotional support for families to prepare for the death of a parent from cancer and drive the need for more research & collaboration in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers.

To find out more about the Foundation and to donate please visit: ruthstraussfoundation.com

Watch the third and final Test of the #raisethebat Test series between England and West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Friday, with over-by-over commentary and in-play clips across Sky's digital platforms.