County cricket: Counties agree to play red-ball and white-ball cricket for shortened domestic season

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate holds the 2019 County Championship trophy

First-class counties have agreed to play red-ball and white-ball cricket during this summer's shortened men's domestic season.

A majority of the 18 counties voted to include both formats when the rescheduled season gets under way on August 1.

While details are yet to be finalised, that is likely to mean the season begins with a four-day tournament in lieu of the County Championship, with three regional groups of six teams.

A similar regional format could also be used for the shortened Vitality Blast, which has been pencilled in for a September start.

The 50-over Royal London Cup, which had originally been scheduled to begin later this month, will not now take place - while the ECB had already announced the postponement of their new competition, The Hundred, until 2021.

The ECB Board is due to ratify the counties' vote during the next few days, after which a revised fixture schedule will be drawn up.