Stuart Broad's 6-31 skittles West Indies for 197 after tourists avoid follow-on in series decider

Stuart Broad took 6-31 in West Indies' 197 all out

Stuart Broad finished with 6-31 to dismiss West Indies for 197 in the series-deciding third #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford - although the tourists were able to avoid the follow-on.

England had been frustrated for almost an hour as Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich moved West Indies from their overnight 137-6 to 178-6, including past the follow-on target of 170, with Holder reprieved on 38 by a Chris Woakes no-ball having been caught superbly by Ollie Pope at midwicket.

However, Broad - who had starred on day two with a quick-fire 68 and two wickets - pinned Holder lbw for 46 in his first over and then went on dismiss Rahkeem Cornwall (10) in similar fashion.

Broad is three wickets away from 500 in Test cricket

The paceman sealed his five-for by having Kemar Roach (0) caught behind third ball and then finally dismissed Dowrich (37) to earn England a 172-run lead on first innings.

The 34-year-old's haul was his 18th five-for in Test cricket and took him onto 197 Test wickets, with the possibility of moving past 500 in Windies' second knock.

Holder left the field with a finger issue shortly into England's second innings after being hit by the ball in the slip cordon.

England must win this Test to wrestle the Wisden Trophy from holders West Indies and know that time is precious with Monday's forecast for heavy rain in Manchester.

