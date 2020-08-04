Australia and West Indies postpone T20 series in October

Australia and West Indies have called off their T20 series for later in the year

Cricket Australia said on Tuesday it had agreed with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone their Twenty20 series scheduled for October.

Australia were due to host the West Indies in three warm-up matches in Queensland ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

But the tournament was postponed by the International Cricket Council because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Together with @windiescricket, we have agreed to postpone the Twenty20 series originally scheduled for Queensland in October," Cricket Australia said in a tweet.

Serving as warm-ups for the ICC T20 World Cup, the series will now coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia, in either 2021 or 2022.

Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has already been postponed.

A two-Test tour of Bangladesh in June, which was part of the ICC's World Test Championship, was also called off.