Somerset complete win over Glamorgan in Bob Willis Trophy as Jamie Overton takes five wickets

Surrey-bound Jamie Overton completed a five-wicket haul as Somerset thumped Glamorgan by 289 runs in the first round of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Fast bowler Overton, who will leave Taunton for the Kia Oval in November, picked up 3-16 in 7.2 overs early on day four to ensure Somerset kicked off their campaign with a victory. Somerset vs Glamorgan scorecard

The quick ended with innings figures of 5-48 and also caught last man Michael Hogan at slip off the bowling of Jack Brooks.

Chris Cooke (82) was the only Glamorgan player to pass 26

Glamorgan resumed on 126-5 chasing a mammoth 456 to win and lost their final five wickets for 40 runs in 70 minutes to be rolled for 166 before lunch.

Chris Cooke moved from his 67 not out overnight to 82 before he snicked Overton to slip to be seventh man out - the Glamorgan captain was the only man to pass 26 in his team's second innings.

Jamie Overton's brother Craig claimed 2-31 to end with match figures of 7-69 having taken a five-wicket haul in Glamorgan's first innings.

Also in the Central Group, Northamptonshire secured a draw against Warwickshire after seventh-wicket pair Adam Rossington and Luke Procter batted through the final day at Edgbaston. Warks vs Northants scorecard

Northamptonshire seemed to be hurtling to defeat when, just after lunch on day three, they tumbled to 148-5 in their second innings to trail by 79.

The great escape was led by Rossington, who dug in for 135 from 399 balls with 17 fours and shared an unbroken 200 stand with Procter (112 not out) to steer his side to 507-6, their record total against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire were hamstrung by the absence of Olly Stone, with the seamer off the field having a side injury assessed.

Northamptonshire's Adam Rossington and Luke Procter celebrate leading their side to a draw at Edgbaston

Joe Leach took four wickets in a devastating five-over spell to propel Worcestershire to an eight-wicket victory over Gloucestershire. Glos vs Worcs scorecard

Gloucestershire were 73 runs ahead with four second-innings wickets in hand - thanks to George Hankins' half-century - when Worcestershire's captain took matters into his own hands with the second new ball, finishing with 4-72 as the home side were dismissed for 270.

Set 110 to win in 35 overs, Worcestershire reached their target with 8.5 overs to spare, Tom Fell and Jack Haynes staging an unbroken stand of 53 for the third wicket after Daryl Mitchell and Jake Libby had afforded the chase a sound start.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice's undefeated 91 enabled Derbyshire to chase down a target of 365 and snatch a thrilling three-wicket victory over neighbours Nottinghamshire with one ball to spare at Trent Bridge. Derbys vs Notts scorecard

Derbyshire looked likely to fall short after they slid to 234-6, but Mattie McKiernan helped Hudson-Prentice to add 65 for the seventh wicket and Michael Cohen (30no) kept him company in an unbroken partnership of 66 for the eighth.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice celebrates after guiding Derbyshire to a narrow victory at Trent Bridge

Jake Ball (3-98) did his best to keep Notts in the game, but the Derbyshire duo - needing five off his final over - managed to scramble across the line from the penultimate ball.

There was another tense finish in the North Group at New Road, where Leicestershire squeezed home by seven wickets against Lancashire with eight balls remaining. Lancs vs Leics scorecard

Ben Mike (4-39) ensured that the Red Rose were bowled out for 236 in their second innings, leaving Leicestershire to chase 150 at just under nine an over.

Foxes captain Colin Ackermann steered his side home with an unbeaten 73 off 41 deliveries, with support from Ben Slater (25) and Harry Dearden (33).

Dawid Malan and Harry Brook, meanwhile, helped Yorkshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham at Emirates Riverside. Durham vs Yorks scorecard

Dawid Malan impressed on his Yorkshire debut

Requiring 68 on the final day, the White Rose were frustrated by rain, but debutant Malan finished with 73 and Brook moved to 66 not out to take them to their 171-run victory target after lunch.

It took Yorkshire just 10.4 overs to wrap up the triumph with Brook hitting back-to-back maximums to end the contest.

Last year's County Champions Essex edged Kent by two wickets in their South Group opener, with Sam Cook (15no) and Adam Wheater (26no) steering the hosts home at Chelmsford. Essex vs Kent scorecard

Essex still required 31 runs when Cook and Wheater came together at 171-8 following a batting collapse sparked by Ivan Thomas - the Kent seamer taking four wickets in 16 legal balls as Essex slipped from 147-4 chasing 202, with Sir Alastair Cook out lbw to Thomas for 66.

Miguel Cummins (R) took 3-30 as Middlesex beat Surrey at The Oval

Occasional leg-spinner Sam Robson took two wickets in as many deliveries to help Middlesex secure a 190-run victory at The Oval after dismissing neighbours Surrey for 123. Surrey vs Middlesex scorecard

Nick Gubbins (60) and Martin Andersson (51) enabled the visitors to declare at 248-6 in their second innings, setting Surrey 314 - but only three batsmen reached double figures, with Miguel Cummins taking 3-30 to wrap up Middlesex's success.