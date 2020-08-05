Steve Smith says Australia want Ashes win in England

Australia batsman Steve Smith is already thinking about his side's next Test tour of England in 2023

Australia batsman Steve Smith says his side have "unfinished business" in England, with the achievement of retaining the Ashes last year tempered by defeat in the final test that levelled the series 2-2.

Justin Langer's Australia retained the urn in England for the first time since 2001, earning a hero's reception back home, but the loss at The Oval left a sour taste for Smith.

"To know that we'd got the Ashes back was pretty special," he told Cricket Australia's website. "Unfortunately, we couldn't win them which is something I'd still like to do.

Smith scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57 from four tests in the 2019 Ashes

"From my personal perspective, I think it's unfinished business. It's great to retain the Ashes but it just doesn't sit right with me when you don't win it. So I probably left at the end of the fifth test (feeling) more disappointed than a sense of achievement."

Smith was awarded the Compton-Miller Medal as player of the series after scoring 774 runs at an average of 110.57 from four tests.

He was forced to miss the third test with concussion after being struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's.

Smith, who scored 211 in the fourth test at Old Trafford to ensure Australia retained the urn, said he had no problem watching the replay of the Archer delivery that felled him.

"I've seen it a few times. It's not hard to watch," he said.

Australia will look to retain the Ashes at home in 2021/22 and the 31-year-old Smith must wait until 2023 for another chance to beat England away.

"Hopefully I get another crack at it, we'll see how we go," he said. "I'm getting a bit old now. But it's certainly something to strive for, that's for sure."

Australia have yet to return to action following cricket's suspension from the coronavirus pandemic, but are expected to play in a limited-overs tour of England in September.

England have returned to action in both ODI and Test cricket, with the long-form team set to begin the opening match of their second series of the summer, against Pakistan, on Wednesday.