Bob Willis Trophy: Ian Holland's six-wicket haul keeps pressure on Surrey

Hampshire's Ian Holland has taken six wickets against Surrey

Hampshire all-rounder Ian Holland returned career-best figures of 6-39 to stem the Surrey fightback in the Bob Willis Trophy as the visitors reached 130-8 before rain brought play to a premature end.

On-loan Sussex batsman Laurie Evans seemed to have steered Surrey out of trouble with his knock of 65 as he and Jamie Smith (18) put on 84 for the sixth wicket. Hants vs Surrey scorecard

But Holland broke the partnership by trapping Evans leg before and then dismissed Gus Atkinson (5) in the same way, while Tom Scriven had Smith caught behind to claim his maiden first-class wicket.

Also in the South Group, Essex spinner Simon Harmer took two wickets to peg Sussex back to 155-6 on a rain-affected day at Hove as the home side struggled to build partnerships. Sussex vs Essex scorecard

Simon Harmer was in the wickets again for Essex

Harmer (2-31) accounted for Sussex skipper Ben Brown (11) and Delray Rawlins (7), while Jamie Porter and Aaron Beard also picked up a wicket apiece for Essex.

Dawid Malan took advantage of the single over that was bowled at Headingley to move past 150 as Yorkshire added eight runs to their total against Derbyshire. Yorkshire vs Derbyshire scorecard

Malan pulled Michael Cohen to the boundary to advance to 153 not out, but bad light forced the players off the field again with the White Rose on 288-4 in their first innings.

Dawid Malan passed 150 for Yorkshire

No play was possible between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire at Trent Bridge due to a wer outfield - Notts remain 268-2 in their first innings, with Ben Slater on 111 not out and Joe Clarke unbeaten on four. Lancs vs Notts scorecard

Rain and bad light meant only 22.3 overs were possible on an entertaining second day between Leicestershire and Durham. Leics vs Durham scorecard

There were 51 runs and three wickets as Durham closed on 227-6, with Alex Lees (64) out early in the day and Jack Burnham (31) and Gareth Harte (17) falling after tea.

Worcestershire batsman Riki Wessels top-scored with 88 against former county Northamptonshire before a late burst of wickets by Blessing Muzarabani saw them fold to 219 all out. Northants vs Worcs scorecard

Wessels and Ben Cox (39) had steered Worcestershire to 212-5 with a sixth-wicket partnership of 128, but Muzarabani (4-29) and spinner Saif Ziab (2-11) ensured their last five wickets tumbled for just five runs.

Northamptonshire seamer Blessing Muzarabani took four wickets against Worcestershire

However, seamer Ed Barnard (2-12) helped the visitors to regain the initiative by reducing Northants to 90-4 in reply.

Somerset remain on course for a third straight win despite rain holding up proceedings against Warwickshire. Warwickshire vs Somerset scorecard

Rain entirely wiped out the first session at Edgbaston and 55 overs were lost during the day but Somerset still took their first innings to 214-6 to lead by 93, with Steven Davies unbeaten on 56 from 85 balls.

Gloucestershire seamer Josh Shaw (2-12) made early inroads as Glamorgan stumbled to 80-5 when play finally got under way in their match at Cardiff. Glamorgan vs Gloucs scorecard