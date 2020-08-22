Jos Buttler scores second Test hundred for England - after overturning dismissal on 99

Jos Buttler scored his second Test hundred for England - after successfully overturning a dismissal on 99.

Buttler was given out caught behind to Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas on 99 - only to successfully overturn the dismissal on review, with UltraEdge showing the noise was bat hitting pad.

The 29-year-old then drove Abbas through point for three to seal his hundred from 189 deliveries at The Ageas Bowl, before kicking on to score a career-best 152 as England racked up a massive first-innings score of 583-8 declared.

Buttler's hundred is his second in Tests and first as a wicketkeeper

Buttler shared in a record fifth-wicket stand for England of 359 with Zak Crawley, who became the third-youngest man to hit a Test double ton for England - behind only Sir Len Hutton and David Gower - in scoring a superb 267.

Buttler's ton was also his first in Tests as a wicketkeeper, with his 106 against India at Trent Bridge in 2018 coming when Jonny Bairstow was England's gloveman.

Sky Sports Cricket pundit Rob Key was delighted to see Buttler turn things around after his place in the side had been questioned earlier in the summer.

"This must be the longest Buttler has batted by an absolute mile," said Key. "When he was picked again for Test cricket for England, and people were saying he shouldn't be there, he would have had a lot of self-doubt.

"I reckon that only now, from some of the innings he has played this summer, will he really now have the confidence.

"That's why you pick people with the extraordinary talent like he has.

"They might not have the self-confidence at the start but when the get it they go from strength to strength and do stuff like this."

