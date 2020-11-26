Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont help Sydney Thunder to Women's Big Bash Final against Melbourne Stars

Thunder's Tammy Beaumont (left) celebrates running out Nadine de Klerk of the Heat for 27 at North Sydney Oval

Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont will face England Women team-mates Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt in Saturday's Women's Big Bash League Final after helping Sydney Thunder secure a dramatic 12-run victory over Brisbane Heat.

Opener Beaumont (27 off 20 balls, with six fours) and Knight (17) made solid contributions as Thunder posted 143-8, built upon an unbeaten 48 from Rachael Haynes.

Heat seemed well-placed to chase that total down at 119-4 in the 16th over only to collapse to 131 all out in 18.3 overs as teenager Hannah Darlington (3-19) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (2-14) ran through the lower-order.

Beaumont played her part, having a hand in two run outs, before Thunder's victory was confirmed when Laura Kimmince (37 off 17) was bowled by Samantha Bates (2-37).

In the first semi-final on Wednesday, Sciver struck an unbeaten 47 as Melbourne Stars saw off Perth Scorchers by seven wickets.