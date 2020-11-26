Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont help Sydney Thunder to Women's Big Bash Final against Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder stun Brisbane Heat by 12 runs to reach Saturday's Women's Big Bash League final where Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont will come up against Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt, who represent Melbourne Stars
Last Updated: 26/11/20 2:22pm
Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont will face England Women team-mates Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt in Saturday's Women's Big Bash League Final after helping Sydney Thunder secure a dramatic 12-run victory over Brisbane Heat.
Opener Beaumont (27 off 20 balls, with six fours) and Knight (17) made solid contributions as Thunder posted 143-8, built upon an unbeaten 48 from Rachael Haynes.
Heat seemed well-placed to chase that total down at 119-4 in the 16th over only to collapse to 131 all out in 18.3 overs as teenager Hannah Darlington (3-19) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (2-14) ran through the lower-order.
Beaumont played her part, having a hand in two run outs, before Thunder's victory was confirmed when Laura Kimmince (37 off 17) was bowled by Samantha Bates (2-37).
In the first semi-final on Wednesday, Sciver struck an unbeaten 47 as Melbourne Stars saw off Perth Scorchers by seven wickets.